International Men's Day 2024: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated

International Men's Day 2024: International Men's Day, observed on November 19, aims to raise awareness about men's health while celebrating their socio-economic, cultural, and political contributions. It also highlights the positive impact men bring to society and inspires them to serve as role models.

In India, men's rights advocate Uma Challa has played a pivotal role in popularizing the occasion. A mother of two, Ms. Challa founded several organizations and introduced the celebration of International Men's Day in India in 2007. Her efforts focused on drawing attention to issues faced by men, including alleged biases and abuse, even though she was initially unaware of the origin of the date.

The theme for 2024 is "Positive Male Role Models".

History of International Men's Day

According to its website, International Men's Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, it has been celebrated every year, and currently, more than 80 countries celebrate the day.

Significance of International Men's Day

The event is an opportunity for people to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives. Be it a father, brother, or husband, men play major roles in their lives. ''International Men's Day is an opportunity for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all,'' as per its website.

International Men's Day is dedicated to these men and enables them to bring to light the issues they face. It is aimed at ensuring good emotional, physical, social, and spiritual health of men. International Men's Day tries to create a conversation around things like mental health, toxic masculinity, and the prevalence of male suicide.

However, the day is not just about celebrating men but also improving gender relations and promoting gender equality.