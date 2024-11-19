International Men's Day 2024: Top Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share

International Men's Day is celebrated annually on November 19. This day is an opportunity for people to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives. It is also observed to raise awareness about men's health while celebrating their socio-economic, cultural, and political contributions. According to its website, International Men's Day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, it has been celebrated every year, and currently, more than 80 countries celebrate the day.

As we celebrate International Men's Day today, here are top wishes, greetings, quotes and messages you can share with the most important men in your life:

Wishing the most important man in my life a very Happy International Men's Day. You are appreciated and loved!

Wishing all fathers, brothers, sons, and friends a very happy International Men's Day, a day filled with happiness and love for their undivided attention, support, and love.

A shout-out to all the men who use their privilege for good. You are one of them, and that's why we love you!

It is a measure of your goodness that you sacrifice your own happiness for our smiles. We love you and appreciate you.. today and forever. Happy Men's Day!

A real man is not afraid of tears. He knows they are a sign of strength. Happy International Men's Day.

Quotes to share on International Men's Day 2024

"Life is too short to be little. Man is never so manly as when he feels deeply, acts boldly, and expresses himself with frankness and with fervour." - Benjamin Disraeli

"The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection." - Thomas Paine

"A great man is a torch in the darkness, a beacon in superstition's night, an inspiration and a prophecy." - Robert Green Ingersoll

"The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones some else is carrying." - Mehmet Murat ildan

"A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man." - Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather