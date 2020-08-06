A 1974 Pic Of Anupam Kher, When He Was The 'Dev Anand Of Shimla'

Anupam Kher shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, on Thursday, made a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from his college diaries. In the old picture from 1974, a much younger Anupam Kher can be seen sporting a shirt, a suit and a tie while talking to his childhood friend Shubhra Bhattacharya at their college's farewell party. Anupam, who completed his graduation from a government college in Shimla, shared an ROFL story behind the "horrendous blue and grey suit" he wore at his college's farewell party and wrote that it was "the most expensive thing he had ever worn." The actor wrote: "Story of this pic: Year 1974. It was our college's (government college) farewell party. Shubhra Bhattacharya and I were the stars of the college drama group. We were leads in almost every play. As it happens in small towns, we were labeled Dev Anand and Vyjayanthimala of our small town, Shimla."

"And we were thrilled with the tag. My horrendous blue and grey suit was the most expensive thing I had ever worn. My father (just a clerk) was horrified for the amount he had to spend on it!" he added.

Anupam Kher then wrote about his friend Shubhra, with whom he studied from class 1st till graduation: "Shubhra came to see me in Mumbai two years back with her husband whom she lost last year. She lives in Kolkata now. Life goes on. I am sure all of you will have similar stories. This story is written with Shubhra's permission." The actor, along with the throwback, also shared a comparatively recent picture of himself and Shubhra Bhattacharya.

In case you are wondering why we are calling Anupam Kher and Shubhra Bhattacharya childhood friends, here's the answer. In 2017, Anupam Kher shared the aforementioned pictures of himself and his friend on Twitter and wrote: "Shubhra studied with me in Shimla from class one till we finished graduation. Meeting her today after so many years with her husband Dipanker was such a joyous experience. We talked about our parents, teachers, neighbours and silly things. Childhood friends are uniquely special."

Shubhra studied with me in Shimla from class one till we finished graduation. Meeting her today after so many years with her husband Dipanker was such a joyous experience. We talked about our parents, teachers, neighbours & silly things. Childhood friends are uniquely special.:) pic.twitter.com/AldJI86rRQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 16, 2017

In terms of work, Anupam Kher, who is a film and theatre actor, was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.

The actor has worked in several hits like Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Darr, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Baby and Special 26, to name a few.