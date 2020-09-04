'Thinking Of You,' Writes Rishi Kapoor's Karz Co-Star Tina Ambani On His Birth Anniversary

Tina Ambani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tinaambaniofficial)

On Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary, former actress Tina Ambani, who co-starred with him in several films in the Eighties, remembered him by sharing a heart-warming post on Instagram. Rishi Kapoor died after battling cancer on April 30 in Mumbai. He worked with Tina Ambani in movies like Karz, Aap Ke Deewane, Bade Dil Wala, Yeh Vaada Raha, Deedar-E-Yaar and Katilon Ke Kaatil among many others in the Eighties. Sharing a still from the Subhash Ghai-directed 1980 film Karz, Tina Ambani wrote this note for Rishi Kapoor: "Happy birthday, Chintu. I'm sure you're outshining all the stars! Thinking of you."

During Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment in New York, Tina Ambani and her husband, industrialist Anil Ambani, visited the star. Rishi Kapoor, who was staying in New York with his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, even shared a picture of himself and the duo, who had flown to the US to attend their son Jai Anshul's graduation. "How lovely to see my old friends, Tina and Anil. Many congratulations on Anshul's graduation. Thank you both. Neetu is missing in picture as she was preparing my dinner, the actor had captioned the photo.

Tina Ambani, who has featured in movies such as Rocky, Baton Baton Mein, Bewafai, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Alag Alag and Bhagwaan Dada, quit films after her marriage in 1991.

Rishi Kapoor was the star of films like Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Laila Majnu, Prem Rog, Saagar, Nagina, Honeymoon, Chandni, Heena, Bol Radha Bol and Kapoor And Sons among many others.

The actor battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on April 29 with a colon infection. He died the next day.