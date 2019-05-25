Rishi Kapoor's Rendezvous With His Karz Co-Star Tina Munim In New York

Rishi Kapoor with Tina and Anil Ambani in New York. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

When in New York, Rishi Kapoor had a string of visitors comprising family, friends and colleagues. The latest addition to the list of Mr Kapoor's guests was his Karz co-star Tina Munim, who visited the actor with her businessman husband Anil Ambani. The Ambanis were in the US to attend their son Jai Anshul's graduation and the couple decided to drop by and meet Rishi Kapoor too. "How lovely to see my old friends, Tina and Anil. Many congratulations on Anshul's graduation. Thank you both. Neetu (his actress wife Neetu Kapoor) is missing in picture as she was preparing my dinner," Rishi Kapoor captioned the post.

Here's the picture:

How lovely to see my old friends, Tina and Anil. Many congratulations on Anshul's graduation Thank you both. Neetu missing in picture as she was preparing my dinner. pic.twitter.com/P87v8QLpEE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 25, 2019

Tina Munim, who co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in 1980 film Karz, featured in several hit films in the Eighties. In her decade long career in Bollywood, Tina Munin featured opposite actors such as Sanjay Dutt (Rocky), Amol Palekar (Baton Baton Mein) and Rajesh Khanna (Bewafai, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Alag Alag and Bhagwaan Dada).

Tina Munim quit films after she married Anil Ambani in 1991. They are parents to two sons - Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.

A week before Tina and Anil Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani also visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where the actor is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Neeta. We also love you. pic.twitter.com/bYzi5Bt9N5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2019

Last month, Rishi Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle in an interview that he was cancer free but still in remission. Rishi Kapoor also added that he will return home soon after a bone-marrow transplant. He was last seen in 2018 film Rajma Chawal.