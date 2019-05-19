Mukesh Ambani And Nita Ambani Dropped By To See Rishi Kapoor In New York

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani at New York (courtesy Twitter)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani visit Rishi Kapoor in New York recently, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer. He has been there for last eight months due to his health issues. The actor shared couple of pictures on Twitter thanking the Amabanis' for dropping by them. In the pictures shared by Rishi Kapoor, four of them- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani , Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor can be seen and the other picture only features Mukesh Ambani with Rishi Kapoor. The actor tweeted the picture for four of them and said, "Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Nita. We also love you."

Take a look at the tweet shared by Rishi Kapoor:

Thank you for seeing us Mukesh and Neeta. We also love you. pic.twitter.com/bYzi5Bt9N5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, as Rishi Kapoor shared the second picture of him and Mukesh Ambani, he wrote: "Thank you for all the love you showered." Some more people who visited him at New York previously are Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal. His wife Neetu Kapoor has been accompanying him there since the beginning. Neetu Kapoor often has shared his pictures on her social media updating the fans about his health improvements. Ranbir Kapoor also had shared picture with his father Rishi Kapoor and updated about his health.

Thank you for all the love you showered. pic.twitter.com/PAIpW4cgez — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 19, 2019

