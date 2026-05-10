Delhi's Rs 3.5 Crore Scheme To Support Children Leaving Care Homes After 18

The Delhi government on Sunday approved a Rs 3.5-crore aftercare scheme for youths leaving child care institutions after turning 18, offering support for higher education, skill training, jobs and financial assistance to help them transition to independent living.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the scheme during a visit to the Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The scheme, called the "Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons", has been approved under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The government has allocated Rs 3.5 crore for its implementation in the 2026-27 financial year.

Why Delhi Brought The Scheme

According to the government, nearly 150-200 young people leave child care institutions in Delhi every year after turning 18. Many struggle with continuing education, finding jobs, arranging accommodation and managing finances after institutional support ends.

Delhi currently has 88 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) run by the government and NGOs that provide shelter, education and rehabilitation support to children up to the age of 18. The city also has two aftercare homes, one each for boys and girls, where young adults above 18 are provided accommodation, food and educational support.

The move comes amid growing focus on rehabilitation and long-term support for vulnerable children after they exit institutional care.

What Support Youths Will Get

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive support for higher education, college studies, vocational courses and skill development programmes.

The government will also help connect beneficiaries with internships and employment opportunities. The scheme includes a monthly stipend, counselling, mentoring, rehabilitation support and assistance required for independent living.

Emergency and case-specific support will also be provided wherever necessary.

Officials said beneficiaries will be identified through need-based assessments, and individual care plans will be prepared for each eligible youth.

State, District Committees To Oversee Rollout

The Delhi government said a State Aftercare Committee headed by the Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department will oversee policy-making, monitoring and supervision of the scheme.

District-level committees headed by District Magistrates will assess rehabilitation needs, review individual care plans and recommend support for beneficiaries.

"No Young Person Should Feel Alone"

Speaking about the initiative, Ms Gupta said, "Mother's Day reminds us that every child deserves protection, care, guidance and the opportunity to move forward in life."

"Our effort is to ensure that no young person feels alone after leaving institutional care and that every child gets an equal opportunity to become self-reliant," she added.