Delhi Woman Gang-Raped In Ghaziabad, 5 Arrested: UP Police

A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped in UP while she was learning to drive a two-wheeler, police said on Monday.

All five accused have been arrested, they said.

According to officials, Tronica city police and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team arrested two of the accused following an encounter.

On information about the movement of a suspect, Zunaid (20), in the Khanpur area on Sunday afternoon, police tried to stop him but he opened fire on the team. He sustained two bullet injuries in his legs in retaliatory firing, DCP (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Other accused Imran (23) was also arrested after being injured in a cross-firing on Sunday night. During interrogation, the duo confessed to having raped the woman on November 30 along with one other, he said.

They also disclosed that they also had two accomplices with them, the DCP said.

Earlier, police had arrested three others involved in the case. They have been identified as Chand (19), Golu (21), and Sultan (19).

Police recovered two country-made pistols and cartridges from the possession of Imran and Zunaid. They have been sent to hospital for treatment, the DCP said.

The duo told police that they saw the woman learning to drive a two-wheeler from her male friend while her female friend who works with her in a toy factory in Tronica city was standing nearby and talking on the phone, he said.

They said that they forcefully dragged the woman behind the roadside bushes where Zunaid and two others raped her. The victim and her female friend are natives of Delhi, the DCP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)