Delhi University Vice Chancellor Suspended By President Over "Misconduct"

Vice Chancellor of Delhi University has been suspended amid a controversy over appointments.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi has been suspended on President Ram Nath Kovind's orders, the union education ministry said on Wednesday, amid a major row over appointments that spawned an ugly power tussle.

The education ministry had asked the President to allow an inquiry against Yogesh Tyagi after a dispute over appointments to the university last week. On Tuesday night, the President allowed the inquiry against the vice chancellor who was accused of "misconduct" and "dereliction of duty" by the ministry.

"The President of India in his capacity as Visitor of the University, on consideration of facts and material available on record, has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to duty against him," a government statement said.

In a letter to the university registrar, the education ministry said that the vice chancellor was suspended till the inquiry is completed since he can influence the investigation while in office. Professor PC Joshi will take over as vice chancellor for now.

Mr Tyagi has been on leave since July 2 when he was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital with an emergency medical condition. The government had made Professor PC Joshi the in charge on July 17, until Mr Tyagi resumed office.

A controversy erupted last week when Mr Tyagi removed Mr Joshi as pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place.

Mr Joshi had, meanwhile, notified the appointment of a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose interview had been completed and appointment cleared by the executive council on Wednesday.

However, the same day, Mr Tyagi had approved and notified the appointment of PC Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

The education ministry then intervened in the power tussle between the vice chancellor and the pro-vice chancellor, saying appointments made by Mr Tyagi were not "valid" as he is on leave.

The power tussle intensified with Mr Jha writing to the ministry citing himself as "acting registrar" and saying that all decisions taken by Mr Tygai are in accordance with university norms. The ministry took objection to the letter and directed the university to take strict action against him.

(With inputs from PTI)