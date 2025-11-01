"Delhi Should Be Renamed Indraprastha": BJP MP's Letter To Amit Shah

Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to rename the national capital to 'Indraprastha', citing its "ancient roots". According to Khandewal, Old Delhi Railway Station must also be renamed to 'Indraprastha Junction' and the international airport to 'Indraprastha Airport'.

Khandelwal, in his letter to Shah - which was also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers - said the move would reflect the historical, cultural, and civilisation roots.

"Delhi's history not only dates back thousands of years, but also embodies the soul of Indian civilisation and the vibrant tradition of the city of 'Indraprastha', founded by the Pandavas," he said in the letter, adding that grand statues of the Pandavas should be installed in the national capital.

"Installing statues of the Pandavas on the sacred land of Indraprastha would revive India's history, culture, and faith. This would remind the new generation of India's history, culture, and faith as a symbol of the Pandavas' ethics, righteousness, and courage. It will connect with a glorious tradition," the BJP MP said.

Khandelwal mentioned that Delhi is "not just a modern metropolis, but the soul of Indian civilisation".

According to Khandelwal, while other historic cities in the country, such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ujjain, Varanasi, are reconnecting with their "ancient identities", Delhi should be "respected in its original form". "This change is not only a historical justice but also an important step towards cultural renaissance. It would restore history and represent historical justice and cultural respect," he said.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cultural renaissance: If the country is reviving its ancient cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj, why not Delhi?" the BJP MP questioned.

Renaming Delhi to 'Indraprastha' will send a message to future generations that India's capital is not only a center of power, but also a symbol of religion, ethics, and nationalism, he wrote in the letter.

A similar demand was made by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) last month, saying that it would invoke its roots in ancient Indian history and the Mahabharata era. In a letter to Delhi Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the Delhi unit of the VHP urged that the national capital's name, along with Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi Railway Station, be changed to reflect the city's "true cultural identity."