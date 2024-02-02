Delhi School Vacated After Bomb Threat On Email, Nothing Found: Cops

Police said that the school received an email about two bombs. (File)

The Delhi Public School in RK Puram on Friday received a bomb threat via email following which the premises were immediately vacated and a search operation launched, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said nothing suspicious was found during the search.

"With the help of school management, the fire brigade team, quick response teams and the police evacuated the school and launched a search operation. A prima facie investigation suggested that it seemed to be a hoax bomb threat. We have asked our cyber unit and other teams to track the IP address of the email," he said.

"The school and hostel have been thoroughly searched by the bomb detection team (BDT) and dog squad but nothing was found suspicious by the teams. Further investigation into the matter is underway. No FIR has been registered so far," Meena told PTI.

Police said that the school received an email about two bombs on the premises around 9 am after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter.

"More than 500 people, including students, vacated the building. We also asked the management to stay calm and arrange buses to send students and teachers back to their homes safely," Meena said, adding that the management announced an off for the day.

No immediate reaction was received from the school.

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023, via email. The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes

