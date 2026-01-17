Delhi Records Minimum Temperature At 4.4 Degrees Celsius: Weather Office

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.2 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Minimum temperatures are expected to begin rising gradually from January 17 to 20, with light winter rainfall activity likely over the next few days," said Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency.

He added that another cold spell is forecast between January 23 and 26, when temperatures are expected to dip again.

Dense fog conditions prevailed on Saturday morning with maximum temperature recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 354, falling in the 'very poor' category. It deteriorated to 416, falling in the 'severe' category, by 6 pm.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas on Friday invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality showed a worsening trend, officials said.

"Forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD and IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi's average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the severe category in the coming days," a senior official added.

While GRAP Stage 3 restrictions were revoked on January 2 after a temporary improvement in air quality, several preventive and control measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 continue to remain in force.

Under GRAP, air quality is categorised as poor (AQI 201-300), very poor (301-400), severe (401-450) and severe plus (above 450).

