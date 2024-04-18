Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 39.2 Degrees Celsius: Weather Office

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.9 degree Celsius, normal during the season.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.9 degree Celsius, normal during the season.

"There are no heatwave conditions expected in the national capital for the upcoming days. However, on April 19, Delhi is forecasted to experience light rain due to another western disturbance," an official said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 45 per cent and 29 per cent during the day.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday are likely to settle around 23 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 161 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)