Delhi Records Highest Spike In Covid Cases In 71 Days; Death Count 4,538

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4513 on Friday (Representational)

Delhi recorded 2,973 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here in 71 days, as the tally in the city mounted to over 1.88 lakh, while the death count climbed to 4,538, authorities said.

This is the fifth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day.

Twenty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On June 26, the city had recorded 3,460 cases, the highest single-day spike before September 5.

On Friday, 13 deaths were reported and the daily case count was 2,914. From September 1, 2 and 3, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312, 2,509 and 2,737, respectively.

The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 19,870 from 18,842 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4513 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said, the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 4538 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,88,193.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)