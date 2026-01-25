Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Republic Day Parade: Details Here

Ahead of the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory outlining road closures, diversions, and restrictions across central Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of the national celebrations.

The Republic Day Parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed along Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon (India Gate), Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at the Red Fort. The main ceremonial event at Kartavya Path is scheduled to start around 9:30 am.

Traffic movement will remain restricted on the entire parade route from early morning hours. Key stretches including Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, India Gate circle, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and roads leading towards the Red Fort will be closed for general traffic. C-Hexagon and its radial roads will also remain inaccessible for private vehicles during parade hours.

Delhi Police has advised commuters travelling from North Delhi towards Central and South Delhi to use Ring Road and other outer corridors, avoiding Netaji Subhash Marg and Daryaganj stretches. Vehicles from East Delhi should avoid Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and the ITO area and follow alternate routes as guided by traffic personnel. Traffic from South Delhi towards central areas will be diverted away from Tilak Marg and India Gate, with motorists asked to follow signage and police instructions.

Entry of heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, will be restricted in central Delhi from the night of January 25 till the conclusion of Republic Day events on January 26. Commercial vehicles will be permitted only on designated routes.

No parking will be allowed along the parade route and adjoining roads, and vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed away. While designated parking areas have been earmarked for invitees and pass holders, general commuters have been advised to avoid using private vehicles in central Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro has announced special arrangements for Republic Day. Metro services on all lines will begin at 3:00 am on January 26 to facilitate early-morning travel for commuters heading towards Kartavya Path. Trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes till 6:00 am, after which regular services will resume. Parking facilities will remain fully operational at all metro stations across the network.

Delhi Police has appealed to the public to plan their travel in advance, use public transport, adhere to traffic advisories, and cooperate with authorities to ensure a smooth and safe Republic Day celebration in the national capital.