Delhi Police At Arvind Kejriwal Home Again, This Time To Question Him

The bureaucrat had complained to the police that he was beaten by two legislators as part of a conspiracy between everyone present in the room, a statement that was seen to point finger at the Chief Minister. The chief minister's private secretary Bibhav Kumar was questioned last month in this case.
Mr Kejriwal's questioning is reportedly being led by a senior police officer tasked to oversee the probe, Harendra Singh.
Earlier, in a letter addressed to the Station House Officer of Civil Lines Police Station, the chief minister said he would be available at 5 pm today at his camp office. The police had sent him a notice to join the investigation on at 11 am.
Mr Kejriwal also informed the police that he will video record the proceedings.
He wrote to the police that if they have issues with him video recording the proceedings, they can make arrangements and provide him the video after the questioning is over, the police said.
Mr Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Mr Kejriwal's official residence on February 19.
The police have already questioned the 11 Aam Aadmi Party legislators, who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting. Two legislators Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested in the case.
Mr Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia were also present there.
CommentsOn February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.
The controversy had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.