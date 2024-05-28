Delhi Metro On Viral Video Of Fire In Train Coach: 'Case Of Pantograph Flashing'

All passengers were reported to be safe.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has issued a clarification after a video of a fire outbreak at a Metro train parked at Rajiv Chowk station went viral on Monday. In the video, a minor fire is seen emanating from the roof of a train which was heading towards Vaishali. The train doors are open and passengers are seen recording videos of the fire on their mobile phones.

In reference to the viral video in which a minor fire is seen emanating from the roof of a train, this is to clarify that the incident pertains to a train at Rajiv Chowk station heading towards Vaishali around 6:21 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in its statement.

''The extant incident was the case of pantograph flashing which occurs at times due to some external/foreign material getting stuck between OHE and pantograph and poses no safety threat or hazard to passengers. However, the exact cause will be further investigated in this case,'' DMRC added.

The affected pantograph was immediately put out of service and the train continued its onward journey as usual after around 5 minutes of troubleshooting with the remaining pantographs of the train, DMRC further said.

Notably, the pantograph is an apparatus mounted on the roof of the train and collects the electricity needed to power it.

Delhi Metro has been a lifeline for Delhiites, ever since it became operational back in 2002. Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 392.44 km with 288 stations across Delhi and NCR. The DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on 25th December 2002. Every year, the Delhi Metro carries 700 million passengers, greater than the population of the United States.