Rajnath Singh, Top BJP Leaders' Rallies Today Ahead Of Delhi Civic Polls

With elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital. Each of these 14 roadshows will be led by 14 top leaders of the party in different districts of Delhi on Sunday.

The leaders who will lead these power-packed roadshows included BJP president JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupender Chaudhary and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Further, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, and Gajender Singh Shekhawat will also lead these roadshows.

Besides, party MPs, Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir, and Manoj Tiwari, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Dinesh Lal Yadav will participate in Sunday's roadshow.

According to BJP sources, the roadshows will be held from 4 to 6 pm in the evening.

The local body election will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced on 7 December for 250 seats.

There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Three nominations of the Congress were cancelled and the party will contest only on 247 seats, said sources.

