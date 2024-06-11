Delhi Man Shot Dead By Terrorists On Jammu Bus Trying To Warn Passengers

Nine people were killed in the terror attack on a bus in Jammu (File)

Undeterred by gunfire, 21-year-old Saurav Gupta, onboard the bus attacked by terrorists in Jammu, took it upon himself to raise an alarm. But he was killed by a bullet that pierced his neck.

Mr Gupta was among the nine pilgrims killed in the terror attack on a bus in Jammu's Reasi on Sunday.

His body was brought to Delhi in an ambulance by his father Kuldeep Gupta and other family members. He was cremated near his home in northeast Delhi's Mandoli area today.

Saurav had gone to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu with his wife Shivani to pray for a baby. The couple, married for two years, was scheduled to return home later the same day.

"She saw her husband die in front of her eyes. She was inconsolable," Manoj Gupta, Saurav's uncle, said.

"He was sitting behind the driver next to a window when the terrorists attacked the bus. As soon the firing began, he raised an alarm but was shot," Manoj Gupta said.

The bullet hit him in the back of his neck since he was sitting by the window.

"His wife Shivani Gupta escaped unhurt in the attack but suffered fractures in legs and face when the bus fell into a gorge," he added.

"Shivani had even made a video call to her grandmother-in-law from the bus just before the attack to show her the scenic view," he said. She is currently under treatment at Shanti Niketan Nursing Home near the couple's house.

Saurav, who lost his mother at the age of three, is survived by his wife, father, who works in an export house, and a younger brother, a college student.

Saurav too used to work in an export house in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area.

His uncle said the couple had gone to the Vaishno Devi shrine last week and on June 9, the two decided to go to the Shiv Khori temple on a bus.

"Indian Army must give a fitting reply to the terrorists responsible for the attack," he said.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra Sunday evening.

The bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi.

