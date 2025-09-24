In Big Pahalgam Attack Breakthrough, Man Who Helped Terrorists Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man who provided logistical support to the April 22 Pahalgam attack terrorists, sources told NDTV Wednesday evening.

Mohammad Kataria was arrested after a forensic analysis of weapons and equipment recovered during July's Operation Mahadev, which saw security forces track down and neutralise two gunmen who slaughtered 26 people at Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot near Pahalgam.

Kataria will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody, sources said.

This is the first big moment for security forces since Op Mahadev, and underlines the government's continued focus on tracking down all those responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

A faction of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility.

Op Mahadev unfolded over weeks starting May 22, when security forces received intel about terrorists hiding in Dachigam near Srinagar. After weeks of observation - during which time the military intercepted encrypted comms on China-origin devices - the assault began July 28.

The terrorists fired up the T82 comms device that allowed Indian forces to pinpoint their location. At 8 am a drone was launched for visual confirmation of the terrorists. At 9.30 am the Rashtriya Rifles - the Army's counter-insurgency force in J&K - and Special Forces commandos had boots on the ground and, within 30 minutes, a secondary visual confirmation was made.

At 11 am, shots were fired. At 11.45 am, one injured terrorist was killed trying to escape. By 12.45 pm, all three had been eliminated, and their bodies located and identified, including Suleiman Shah, alias Hashim Musa, the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam attack.

Shah was a former commando in the Pakistan Army's elite Special Service Group. He later joined UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed's LeT to carry out terror activities, source said.

NDTV also accessed a photo of the terrorist hideout. The visuals showed multiple guns, including AK-47 assault rifles. These and other weapons and equipment were what helped J&K Police track down and apprehend Mohd Kataria.