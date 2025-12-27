Suspicious Bag On J&K Highway Destroyed By Security Forces

A suspicious bag found on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir was destroyed by security forces as a precautionary measure, amid heightened alert ahead of the New Year.

Security forces sprang into action when a suspicious bag was spotted near the highway in the Choora area in North Kashmir.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and traffic was halted from both directions as the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in to inspect the object.

Following strict safety protocols, the BDS team destroyed the bag as a precautionary measure, ruling out any potential threat.

After the all-clear, the road was reopened for normal traffic, and a thorough search of the area was conducted.

The incident comes amid intel inputs suggesting terrorists might be planning to disrupt peace on New Year's Eve.