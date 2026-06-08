Delhi Man Poses As Recruiter, Uses AI To Blackmail Women, Arrested

Even with two past similar cases, a 30-year-old Delhi man allegedly continued targeting young women online, using AI tools to create morphed images and then blackmailing victims for money through social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Sourav, was arrested by North Delhi Police's Cyber Cell after an investigation into a complaint filed by a 19-year-old woman from Malkaganj. Police said Sourav had allegedly been involved in two similar sexual extortion cases in 2022 and 2023, but continued operating the scheme, allegedly targetting young women by posing as a job provider online.

According to the complaint, the victim received a WhatsApp message from an unknown person who sent her a morphed image of herself. She was then instructed to communicate through Snapchat, where the sender was using a profile under the name "Lakshay Garg". The person allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 in exchange for deleting the morphed photograph.

Faced with the threat of the image being circulated, the victim's family transferred the money through a QR-code-based payment. Police said the extortion did not end there.

Several months later, in February 2026, the accused allegedly re-established contact and demanded more money. After negotiations, the victim transferred another Rs 10,000 through a cyber cafe.

Investigators said he continued to press for additional payments and allegedly sought contact details of other young women as well. When the complainant refused, the threats allegedly continued, eventually forcing her to seek police intervention.

AI Blackmail Scheme

According to police, Sourav allegedly targeted young women through social media platforms by posing as a job provider. "After initiating contact, he would gain their trust, collect their resumes and persuade them to participate in video verification calls linked to employment opportunities," DCP North Raja Banthia said.

Police said screenshots captured during these interactions were later manipulated using AI-based tools to create obscene images. The AI altered images were then allegedly used to threaten victims and extort money. Investigators also alleged that he attempted to obtain contact details of other young women from victims, potentially widening the network of people he could target.

During the investigation, police examined digital evidence and carried out technical analysis to track the suspect. These efforts eventually led investigators to Bhalaswa Dairy, where Sourav was apprehended.

Investigators said Sourav, a school dropout employed with a private finance company, had previously been arrested in two cases involving extortion, sexual harassment and stalking registered at Bharat Nagar and Cyber Shahdara police stations. A mobile phone, SIM card and Wi-Fi router allegedly used in the offence were recovered from his possession.

