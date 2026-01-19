Karnataka Man Morphs Instagram Pics Of Women, Makes Obscene Videos

In a disturbing incident, a man from Karnataka's Bagaluru village has been arrested for allegedly downloading Instagram photos and videos of women, using them for face morphing in obscene videos and circulating these videos online. The accused was identified as Krishna. His crime came to light after a woman from his village claimed that he downloaded her Instagram photos and used them in obscene videos.

Krishna carried out the act (of using the woman's photos) as part of a master plan to frame another man, Venkatesh, due to personal enmity. Krishna was reportedly angered after learning that Venkatesh had spoken to the victim, which triggered the crime.

To take revenge, Krishna allegedly downloaded the victim's Instagram photos, morphed her face onto obscene videos, and created a fake social media account in Venkatesh's name. He then uploaded the morphed videos, projecting it as though Venkatesh had posted them, and made the content publicly accessible.

Krishna was arrested after the woman filed a complaint.

An investigation revealed that Krishna had been befriending young women who go to work, gaining access to their Instagram accounts, and stealing their photos and videos. He would later morph the visuals and upload the content on social media platforms and pornographic websites.

During the examination of the accused's mobile phone, police reportedly found a large number of obscene photos and videos. Krishna is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.