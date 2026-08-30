Delhi Man Dies Of Electrocution, Government Says No Fault In Streetlight Pole

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has said no electrical fault or current leakage from its streetlight pole has been established so far in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man in east Delhi's Anand Vihar.

Sandeep worked in medical nursing care in Surajmal Vihar and was returning home after finishing work when the incident took place on the night of August 26-27.

He was found near a streetlight pole on the divider of Somnath Marg in Anand Vihar the following morning.

The department said a detailed technical inspection of the site was carried out along with an examination of the electrical infrastructure and relevant maintenance records.

"Based on the technical findings available so far, no electrical fault or current leakage from the PWD street-light pole at the location has been established," the PWD said.

The pole and its electrical components were also found to have the required protective measures in place, it said.

PWD Finds No Fault So Far

The Delhi government has directed that all aspects of the incident be thoroughly examined and responsibility fixed wherever any negligence, lapse or violation of prescribed safety protocols is found.

"Strict action will be taken against any person or agency found responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty," the PWD said.

The department said it is extending all necessary cooperation and technical information to the concerned authorities.

It said inspections and maintenance of electrical infrastructure would continue to be strengthened, with public safety remaining the foremost priority of the Delhi government and the department.

Sandeep Fell Near Streetlight Pole

Police said the victim's leg had slipped into a pit, while his arm and head were resting against the pole. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The post-mortem examination found electrocution to be the cause of death, police said. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Sandeep was originally from Bihar and was living with his paternal aunt in Bihari Colony, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara.

Probe To Fix Responsibility

The PWD's latest statement comes as police investigate the circumstances surrounding Sandeep's death.

Earlier, police had said an electric current was suspected to be passing through the lower portion of the pole. The PWD's technical inspection has now found that no electrical fault or current leakage from the pole has been established so far.

The Delhi government has directed that all aspects of the incident be examined, including any negligence, lapse or violation of prescribed safety protocols.

The PWD said responsibility will be fixed wherever any such lapse is found and strict action will be taken against anyone responsible.