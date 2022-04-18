Fresh Tension In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Stones Thrown At Cops: 10 Points

"23 people have been arrested. They are from both communities. Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said at a news briefing.

"The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch. Four forensic teams visited the crime scenes today and collected samples. Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done," he said.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through the medium of social media. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours," Mr Asthana added.

The police had earlier said three country-made pistols and five swords have been seized from the arrested men, the police said. The men have already been produced in court.

Among the arrested men is Aslam, who, the police say, shot at Delhi Police sub-inspector Medalal Meena. A country-made pistol has been recovered from him.

Another man, Ansar, who allegedly brought four or five people with him and started arguments with procession members near the mosque, has also been arrested. This altercation escalated to stone pelting from both sides.

The clash broke out on Saturday evening between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Both sides have accused the other of initiating the violence.

The Muslims in the area have claimed that those participating in the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried weapons and tried to vandalise a mosque.

Participants in the procession admitted that they carried arms but blamed the violence on the Muslims, who, they said, threw stones at them.