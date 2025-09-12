After Delhi, Bombay High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email

Minutes after the Delhi High Court, the Bombay High Court too received a bomb threat email on Friday, with the Bombay Bar Association requesting all the members and staff to vacate the court premises.

According to Mumbai Police sources, bomb detection squads are conducting searches inside the court. However, preliminary reports suggest it is a hoax threat.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via email, forcing all benches to stop the hearings and evacuate the court premises. A bomb detection and disposal team was deployed immediately, and the area was cordoned off. After multiple searches, officials did not find anything suspicious, officials said.

The threat, sent by an email under the name 'Kanimozhi Thevidiya', mentioned that the Delhi High Court's judge chamber would be "detonated shortly". It also claimed to "recreate" the 1998 Coimbatore blasts in Patna later today and threatened an acid attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin's son, Inbanithi.

"See, the basic funda is, secular parties depend on allowing family dynasty politics and corruption to thrive in order to fight BJP/RSS. When the heirs (Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi) are prevented from power, they lose interest in fighting against RSS," the email read.

It further stated that in order to "create a new evolution of secular leader", some people will be "eliminated". "We propose Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan to take over DMK and this week Inbanidhi Udhayandihi s/o Udhayanidhi Stalin will be acid burnt. The intelligence agencies won't have a clue that this is an inside job. The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs," it added.

The mail also provided a purported contact name and phone number to know IED device locations and defusing codes.

This comes amid a series of hoax bomb threats in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), and University College of Medical Science (UCMS) received bomb threats, which were later declared a hoax. According to the police, the threats mentioned that RDX, having a one-km blast radius, was planted in the three sites.

Last month, at least 20 colleges received threatening messages through email. However, it was declared a hoax. Preliminary findings suggested the sender may have used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to mask their identity.