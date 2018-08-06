Delhi Government Passes Resolution In Assembly For Own Service Commission

Manish Sisodia said services matter is not only limited to transfer and postings (File)

Amid the recurrent tussle between the bureaucrats and the Delhi government ministers, the state legislative assembly on Monday passed a resolution asking the government to set up its own public service commission within six weeks to have state-cadre officials.

Before the passage of the resolution, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged "conspiracy" to sabotage the work of AAP dispensation.

The resolution directs the government to take all necessary steps to complete the process of setting up such Commission within a period of six weeks so that the "deficiency" in providing services - be it in education, health, environment or other sectors - becomes a "thing of past".

AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bharadwaj moved the resolution which was adopted by the House with a voice vote.

"The unfilled vacancies are increasing year after year due to involvement of multiplicity of agencies in recruitment process and huge workload and set priorities of recruiting agencies such as UPSC...," it stated.

The unfilled vacancies lead to "deficiency" in delivery of services resulting in lot of difficulties for the political executive in spite of its "demonstrated will" to improve the living standards of the people of Delhi by providing world class services in the national capital territory, the resolution also stated.

Before adopting the resolution, Mr Sisodia alleged that the AAP government's works are being "hampered" through services matter even after the July 4 Supreme Court order that clipped the powers of Delhi Lt Governor.

Participating in the discussion, the deputy chief minister alleged that services matter is not only limited to the transfer and postings of officers and instead, it extends to every thing like vigilance, creation of new vacancies and among others to execute government's works.

"It (services) has been encroached upon to ensure corruption from the back door...it is a conspiracy to hamper the government's works so that corruption continues to prevail," Mr Sisodia said without taking name of anyone.

In the past, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have alleged that BJP-led central government is creating hurdles in the functioning of Delhi government.

Explaining problems faced by the political executive, Mr Sisodia said that if Delhi government constructs 8,000 new classrooms in schools, there is also a need of recruiting teachers, but the government does not have the services matter.

"It is conspiracy to sabotage the works of Delhi government," Mr Sisodia alleged.

Deputy chief minister said that after the apex court's order, the Delhi Cabinet does not need L-G's nod for approval of its decisions, but hurdles are allegedly being created through services matters.

He said Delhi government wants to set up 25 skill centres across the city, but in the last three months, "three secretaries and two directors of directorate of higher education have been transferred."

"How will government set up skill centres?," he asked.