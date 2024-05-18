Swati Maliwal Has Injuries On Left Leg, Right Cheek: AIIMS Medical Report

Swati Maliwal's medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS says she has injuries on her leg and face.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide Bibhav Kumar, has bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek, according to her medical report.

This comes as Ms Maliwal filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar for assaulting her at the chief minister's residence on Monday.

In the FIR, Ms Maliwal claimed that Bibhav Kumar hit her with "full force again and again" and she was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times".

Swati Maliwal's medical examination was conducted on Friday.

According to her medico-legal certificate or MLC from AIIMS, Swati Maliwal has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm".



