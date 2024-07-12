No Bail For Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Bibhav Kumar is currently in judicial custody (File)

The Delhi High Court today denied bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who was accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Mr Kumar's bail plea, saying no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

Bibhav Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Ms Maliwal on May 13 at Mr Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

An FIR was registered against Mr Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault, or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Mr Kumar had sought bail, claiming that the allegations were false and his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.

