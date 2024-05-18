After Harassment Charge Against Bengal Governor, Case Against 3 Officials

The FIR was filed after the employee recorded her statement before a magistrate.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Saturday against three officials of Raj Bhavan for wrongfully restraining an employee who accused Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose of sexual harassment.

According to police sources, a woman claiming to be a temporary employee in the Raj Bhavan had approached the police earlier this month, claiming that she was sexually abused multiple times by the Governor on the pretext of a job.

Governor Bose had denied the accusations, calling them an "engineered narrative". "Truth shall triumph. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God Bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal," he had said.

The FIR, which was registered at Hare Street Police Station, does not mention the Governor. Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be started against a governor during his term in office.

The FIR was filed after the employee recorded her statement before a magistrate, police said.

According to the FIR, the three officials tried to wrongfully restrain the complainant in the Raj Bhavan and stopped her from approaching the police over the alleged incident.

The case has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 166 (public servant disobeying law) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence over the sexual harassment charges levelled against the Governor. "I wonder what is happening in the Raj Bhavan, and that too on a day when the Prime Minister is coming to the state," she had said.