Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Telangana State Common Entrance Test Results Out, Check Details

The exam is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Telangana State Common Entrance Test Results Out, Check Details
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the results for the TS EAMCET 2024 today. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) exam can check their result on the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Students will be required to enter their login credentials to access their results. The exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). 

Advertisement

Steps to check the result

  • Step 1. Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Step 2. Click on the link for TS EAPCET Result 2024 on the homepage. 
  • Step 3. A new page will open, enter your registration details and click on submit
  • Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5. Download and take a printout.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams.

A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 2,54,814 took the engineering entrance examination, while 1,00,449 appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination. Students who qualify for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam have to participate in the counselling process for further selection. 

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
TS EAMCET Results, Telangana State Council Of Higher Education, TS EAMCET Results Out
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
IIT Delhi Launches STEM Mentorship Programme For School Girls
Telangana State Common Entrance Test Results Out, Check Details
JSSC Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 To Be Held Today
Next Article
JSSC Primary Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 To Be Held Today
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;