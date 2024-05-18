Telangana State Common Entrance Test Results Out, Check Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the results for the TS EAMCET 2024 today. Candidates who appeared in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) exam can check their result on the official website at eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Students will be required to enter their login credentials to access their results. The exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Steps to check the result

Step 1. Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link for TS EAPCET Result 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will open, enter your registration details and click on submit

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy streams.

A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 2,54,814 took the engineering entrance examination, while 1,00,449 appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination. Students who qualify for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam have to participate in the counselling process for further selection.