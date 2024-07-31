TS EAMCET 2024 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Out, Check Details

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the results for the second round of seat allotment for the TS EAMCET. Candidates who have applied for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be able to check their allotment results on the official website of the TSCHE – tgeapcet.nic.in.



Applicants are required to pay the tuition fees, self-report through the website, and report at the allotted college between July 31 and August 2. Colleges will update the details of joined candidates by August 4.



Steps to check TS EAMCET allotment result 2024

Step 1- Visit the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2- Open the link to check round 2 allotment result.

Step 3- Enter your login details.

Step 4- Check the allotment result and download the allotment order.



Candidates who qualified in EAMCET with 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to take part in TS EAMCET counselling.



The third round of counselling will begin on August 8.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be Indian citizens. They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024.Candidates must be at least 17 for the Pharm D course by December 31, 2024.The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024. Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met.