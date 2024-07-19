Advertisement
Telangana EAPCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

TS EAMCET 2024: Students can pay the tuition fee and report to the respective institute from July 19 to 23.

TS EAMCET 2024: A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for exam.
TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 first seat allotment result today. Students who registered for the counselling can check and download the TS EAPCET 2024 result by visiting the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, once it is out.

Students can pay the tuition fee and report to the respective institute from July 19 to 23.

TS EAMCET 2024 Seat Allotment: Steps To Check Results

  • Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result link
  • Enter the login credentials
  • Click on submit and check the result
  • Take a printout for future reference

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must be Indian citizens
  • They should be residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh
  • For undergraduate engineering (including technology) and pharmacy courses, candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2024
  • For the Pharm D course, candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2024
  • The maximum age for scholarship eligibility is 25 years for OC candidates and 29 years for other candidates as of July 1, 2024
  • Participation in the TG EAPCET 2024 and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission unless all admission requirements are met

A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 254,814 took the engineering entrance examination, while 100,449 appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination. Students who qualify for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam must participate in the counselling process for further selection.

