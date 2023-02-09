Delhi Girl Kidnapped, Later Found Abandoned: Cops

Based on the information, several police teams swung into action to trace the girl. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly abducted from near Jhandewalan Mandir in Delhi on Wednesday and was later abandoned near a temple, the police said.

Central Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta Chauhan said that the incident occurred when a woman and her daughter were standing on the streets in the area when two bike-borne assailants snatched her daughter and fled the spot.

"We received two PCR calls at 5.16 pm and 5.21 pm on Wednesday regarding the abduction of the child from outside Rani Jhansi Road following the police's quick action in the matter," she said.

Based on the information, several police teams swung into action to trace the girl.

The DCP further said that a call was received at child helpline 1098 and the girl was found at Maurice Nagar in northeast Delhi.

"A case has been registered under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) at the DBG Road police station. Further investigation is in progress. The accused will also be arrested soon; probe underway," Chauhan said.

