Ukrainian Mafia Boss' Son Kidnapped In Indonesia, Chilling Ransom Video Surfaces

The son of a Ukrainian mafia boss has been allegedly kidnapped in Indonesia, and the abductors are demanding $10 million.

Igor Komarov, 28, was holidaying in Bali when he was kidnapped, a video purportedly shows. Komarov has been described by some local outlets as the son of a crime figure from eastern Ukraine.

The video, recorded on February 19, shows Komarov appealing to his parents to return the $10 million that he claims they stole from the abductors.

Addressing his parents, Komarov pleads for immediate action, asking them to return the amount and "settle with these people."

"Mommy, Daddy, I beg you. Help me, please. You stole those ten million dollars that they asked for. Return these 10 million, please," he says. "I'll give everything back to everyone we stole from. I'll give everything back to everyone. We're guilty," he adds.

In the video, Komarov makes a series of alarming claims about his condition. He alleges that his captors have chopped off some of his limbs and that he has suffered broken legs, a fractured rib and severe injuries to his rib cage.

"They have already chopped off some of my limbs. I have broken legs, a rib, punched rib cage, he says.

He further says he is on medication and warns that an infection could soon set in if he doesn't receive proper medical care. "I'm already on meds. I already have no limbs. An infection will start soon. I'm just dying," he says in the clip.

Komarov also claims that he has been taken to another country and urges his family to settle with the abductors.

"Please help me, otherwise no mafias will be able to help, as I was already taken to another country. Please settle with these people. They will immediately let me go to the position where they caught me," he adds.

Soon after the video went viral, police found dismembered remains in Bali. Forensic experts began examining the body parts to determine how long they had been there. Early estimates suggest the remains are around three days old.

Authorities have stressed that there is no official confirmation yet that the body parts belong to Igor Komarov. DNA tests are now underway to confirm the identity.