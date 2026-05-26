Delhi Cracks Down On Illegal Animal Sacrifice Ahead Of Bakrid

Ahead of Bakrid, the Delhi government has deployed Rapid Response Teams across all 13 districts to crack down on illegal animal sacrifice, unauthorised livestock trade and violations of festival guidelines in the capital.

Teams fanned out across several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, inspecting markets and monitoring animal transport as authorities tightened surveillance ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, when livestock trade and movement usually spike across the city.

The latest inspections come days after the Delhi government issued a Bakrid advisory banning the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals, while warning of strict action against violators.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra said district-level teams have been tasked with monitoring animal transportation, inspecting markets and responding to complaints linked to illegal slaughter or public sale of animals.

No Public Sacrifice, Animal Markets

According to the advisory, sale and purchase of animals at public places will not be allowed during Bakrid. Sacrifices can take place only at authorised locations.

The government has also barred sacrifices on roads, lanes and other public spaces.

"No illegal sacrifice of any kind will be permitted during the festival," Mr Mishra said.

The minister said the sacrifice of cows, calves and camels remains completely prohibited in Delhi and urged residents to cooperate with authorities during the festival period.

Officials said Rapid Response Teams have been formed under district-level officers in all 13 districts and directed to monitor local activity, inspect transportation and handling of animals, and take action in case of violations.

During Tuesday's inspections, officials also interacted with livestock owners, traders and transporters, asking them to follow rules related to animal transport, sale and care.

Warning Over Waste Disposal

The government also warned against dumping blood or animal remains into drains and sewer lines, saying violations would invite action. Meat sale at unlicensed locations has also been prohibited.

"No cruelty should be inflicted upon animals during transportation," the advisory said.

Residents can approach the nearest police station or PCR in case of complaints linked to illegal sacrifice, animal transport or unauthorised sale activity, officials said.

The enforcement drive comes as authorities step up Bakrid-related monitoring across the capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)