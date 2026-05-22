Delhi Issues Bakrid Advisory, Bans Cow, Camel Sacrifice In Public Places

Ahead of Bakrid on May 28, the Delhi government has issued a strict advisory stating that the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals is completely illegal in the national capital, warning of criminal action against violators and restrictions on slaughter at public places.

The advisory, issued by Delhi Development minister Kapil Mishra, also states that animal sacrifice at public places such as roads, streets and open areas will not be permitted under any circumstances. Authorities have clarified that sacrifices will only be allowed at legally authorised locations.

In his post, Mishra stated, "Dumping waste from sacrifice into sewers, drains, or public places is completely prohibited; sacrifice can only be performed at designated valid sites."

Read: Mob Attacks Cattle Transporters, Cops In Telangana Ahead Of Bakrid, 9 Arrested

According to the advisory, strict enforcement measures have been ordered against the slaughter or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other banned animals. The government has also termed the buying and selling of animals for sacrifice in public places as illegal and directed officials to take stringent action against violators.

Mishra said, "Delhi Government Guidelines on the Occasion of Bakrid: Sacrifice of bovine species, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on Bakrid is completely illegal, and criminal cases will be registered against those who do so."

The minister added, "Sacrifice is not permitted at public places, lanes, or roads; legal action will also be taken against those who do so."

Officials have further been instructed to maintain special surveillance and initiate criminal proceedings in cases related to illegal animal transportation, unlawful sacrifice and animal cruelty during the festival period.

The advisory has been prepared under provisions of existing laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, the Slaughter House Rules, 2001, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The government reiterated that camel slaughter remains illegal in Delhi, similar to the directions issued last year. Officials said camels are not classified as food animals under existing regulations, making their slaughter unlawful. In addition, the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994 already imposes a complete ban on cow slaughter in the capital.

Copies of the advisory have been sent to all District Magistrates (DMs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials and other concerned departments to ensure strict implementation of the rules during Bakrid celebrations.

Last year too, similar instructions had been issued by minister Kapil Mishra ahead of the festival.

The development comes amid a wider political debate over animal slaughter during Bakrid. Recently, MLA Humanyu Kabir from West Bengal sparked controversy with remarks defending the continuation of cow sacrifice practices, saying such traditions had been followed for centuries and could not be stopped.