Caps, Cold Water, ORS: Delhi's Heat Relief Vans See Rush As City Sizzles At 46 Degrees

Delhi is reeling under one of its harshest heat spells of the season, with temperatures in several parts of the city touching nearly 46 degrees Celsius and the India Meteorological Department warning of continuing heatwave conditions over the next few days.

Against the backdrop of blistering afternoons and hot winds sweeping across the capital, the Delhi government's Mobile Heat Relief Units are witnessing heavy crowds across the city.

NDTV Visits Heat Relief Unit In Old Delhi

NDTV team visited one such heat relief unit at ISBT, where rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, delivery workers, labourers, street vendors and security guards queued up for chilled drinking water, ORS sachets, cotton towels and caps.

Several commuters were seen taking short breaks under the shade of the vans before heading back into the scorching afternoon heat, while volunteers continuously refilled water dispensers amid soaring temperatures.

The relief vans have been deployed across all 13 districts of Delhi under the government's Heat Action Plan 2026 and are operating daily during peak heat hours from 11 am to 6 pm.

"We have deployed all these relief units at crowded places like near railway stations and market areas such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Red Fort," said Harish, DPO, DDMA Old Delhi District.

"The maximum footfall is of rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, delivery boys, labourers and security guards because they remain outdoors for long hours in direct sunlight," he added.

"Many people come here exhausted and dehydrated. We are giving them cold drinking water, ORS, towels and caps so they can get immediate relief from the heat," Harish said.

Caps, Towels, ORS And Cold Water

Officials said the mobile units are equipped with cold water tanks, ORS packets, first-aid kits, caps and cotton towels aimed at protecting people from dehydration and heatstroke. Civil Defence volunteers and district administration teams have been stationed at the units to assist those showing signs of heat exhaustion.

The footfall remains especially high during afternoon hours as outdoor workers and commuters look for quick relief from the intense heat.

Cooling Zones Set Up Across Delhi

Alongside the mobile vans, the Delhi government has also started setting up dedicated Cooling Zones across parts of the capital. These shaded relief areas are equipped with water coolers, seating arrangements and hydration support for people struggling with prolonged exposure to the sun. One such cooling zone has been set up near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

The broader Heat Action Plan also includes water ATMs, additional cooling points and cool rooms in hospitals to tackle rising heat stress cases across the city.

IMD Warns Of More Scorching Days Ahead

According to IMD data, several parts of Delhi recorded temperatures in the 45°C-46°C range, while some weather stations crossed 46°C. The weather office has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to continue with little immediate relief expected.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)