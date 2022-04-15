Delhi Covid Positivity Rate Rises To 3.95%, 366 New Cases In 24 Hours

The reports of infections from schools have become the major cause for concern.

Delhi has recorded 366 Covid cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of nearly four per cent (3.95 per cent) - highest since February 3. The national capital has been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases over the last few days. With this, while Delhi's Covid tally has increased to 18,67,572. the death count is at 26,158 with no deaths in a day.

The city reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government announced free precaution doses of Covid vaccines at its hospitals amid the upward trend in cases and positivity rape. “Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

India rolled out precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said a specific wing or classroom where a COVID-19 case has been detected should be closed temporarily and clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases.

The national capital has also been witnessing a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the number of home isolation cases in the last one week, according to official data. On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574 while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.