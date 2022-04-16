Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 949 New Covid Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The number of active cases of COVID-19 currently stands at 11,191.

India on Friday recorded at least 949 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,30,39,974. According to Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 6 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number fatalities to 5,21,742.

The active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

810 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases the total recoveries to 4,25,07,038.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

