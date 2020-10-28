Delhi Court Summons CBI Joint Director In Money Laundering Case

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 17. (Representational)

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned the CBI joint director supervising the investigation into a case of alleged corruption involving the roles of two of former directors of the probe agency.

The matter relates to a case of corruption against meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others. The role of two ex-CBI directors -- AP Singh and Ranjit Sinha -- is under the scanner along with Qureshi in the case.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal summoned the investigating officer (IO) of the case after the agency sought more time to file further status report, which was sought by the court on September 26.

The court had on the last date of hearing pulled up the CBI asking why it was "dragging its feet" in the case. This "may lead to an inference that it (CBI) is not very keen to pursue investigations" related to them, it had said.

While seeking more time on Tuesday, the agency said, "The further status report could not be filed as the investigating officer was on training for some time. Thereafter, he examined five witnesses and still needs some more time to answer the queries raised by this court on the last date of hearing."

"Time granted in the interest of justice," the court said.

The judge said, "It was expected from the CBI that they would candidly answer the queries/issues raised by this court provisionally on the last date of hearing, considering the fact that some of the queries pertain to the role of two of its ex-directors A P Singh and Ranjit Sinha along with the alleged middle man Moin Akhtar Qureshi."

However, considering the peculiar circumstances, let the investigating officer along with the joint director, who is supervising the investigations into this case, be summoned for the next date of hearing for answering the queries, the judge said.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 17.

The court had on last date of hearing asked whether the name of Sinha was also being investigated, and "if so, whether he was also examined in this case, if not why?"

"Why the CBI did not bring investigations in this case to a logical end by using tried and tested methods of investigations like searches, custodial interrogation of potential suspects?

"Whether the alleged role of its another ex-director Alok Verma was also investigated that he allegedly stalled or did not allow the investigations to reach its logical end during his tenure," the judge had asked the CBI.

It had also asked why A P Singh has not been examined in this case.

"Why CBI is dragging its feet in a case involving the roles of two of its ex-directors, which may lead to an inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations qua them," the court had posed.

The CBI had lodged the case of alleged bribery against Qureshi in 2017.