Free Covid Booster Shots At Delhi Government Hospitals Soon

Covid In Delhi: Delhi reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Delhi government Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals.

The move comes as the national capital witnesses an uptick in coronavirus cases and a rise in positivity rate.

India rolled out precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it.

Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee over and above this cost. In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government.

“Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose,” the statement said.

The Delhi government statement quoted Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying, “Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.” The government said currently, the Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant.

Telemetry devices have been installed at all big and small oxygen tanks and this will allow real-time monitoring of oxygen levels and help in supplying oxygen as per the requirements in case of an emergency, it said.

Mr Jain also reviewed the stock of essential medicines and directed officers to keep a close watch on their availability, it said.

Along with specialist doctors, medical students, nurses and paramedical staff have been given special training in Covid management, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also directed the Delhi government hospitals to increase the sanctioned strength of doctors, nurses and paramedics as per the requirement, the statement said.

At the same time, a 24-hour Covid helpline number -- 1031 -- has been issued to help the infected people during any problem.