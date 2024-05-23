Delhi Cops File 2 FIRs After DU Walls Defaced With Poll Boycott Slogans

Police said they noticed the slogans written in the area during morning patrolling (Representational)

Slogans to boycott the Lok Sabha elections were found on the walls at multiple places on Delhi University campus on Thursday, the police said, adding that two FIRs have been lodged in this connection.

The slogans, such as 'Ek hi raasta Naxalbari', were claimed by Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), a self-proclaimed youth organisation that posted photos of the slogans on its Instagram page on Thursday.

"Under the fascist offensive, we must remember Mao Zedong's thesis that one of the magic weapons for making a revolution successful is a united front. The united front in Marxism is a broad joint forum of multiple classes based on a minimum common programme. In a country like India which is moving towards a democratic revolution, the scope for such unity is very strong," the caption read.

"Unity can be achieved on the basis of anything, from a democratic transformation of the society to a revolutionary goal. Today, the country is a boiling cauldron as more and more social forces are coming forward which are opposed to the state's war on people for corporate loot, including various movements in Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, etc.," it added.

The police said that during morning patrolling on Thursday, a few slogans were noticed on the campus.

"Accordingly, two FIRs under the Defacement Act have been registered and an investigation has been taken up," said DDCP (North), Manoj Kumar Meena.

