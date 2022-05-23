'Shocked': Delhi Panel's Surprise Civic Body 'Horror' Schools' Inspection

Delhi: A notice has been issued to MCD Commissioner in the matter.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) initiated an enquiry into the condition of safety and security of girl students in four schools after a recent horrific case of molestation of girls in a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school, said the authorities on Monday.

A team of the Commission comprising DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal and others surveyed four MCD schools.

The commission was shocked to see the conditions at Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya, between May 20 and 21.

हर स्कूल में देखा कि बच्चों की हालत दयनीय है. #MCDSchools की ये तस्वीरें MCD की चरमराती शिक्षा वयवस्था की गवाही देती हैं. विश्व पटल पर हम पढ़ेगा इंडिया का नारा तो देते हैं लेकिन ये नारे ऊंची दीवारों वाले आलीशान दफ्तरों तक ही सीमित नज़र आते है. pic.twitter.com/7885eL814Z — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 23, 2022

"I am shocked to see the hopeless conditions at these MCD schools. These schools are horror houses where students and teachers are extremely unsafe. MCD is running schools where girls are forced to defecate in the open! So much so for the Total Sanitation Campaign!," said Ms Maliwal.

The commission pointed out glaring issues in the above schools including lack of security guards, dilapidated and unsafe buildings and lack of CCTV cameras, lack of mid-day meals, lack of toilets, missing teachers and lack of drinking water.

A notice has been issued to MCD Commissioner in the matter. The Commission has also demanded urgent improvements in the situation and actions against the officials responsible for the dismal condition of schools.