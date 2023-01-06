Delhi Car Horror Victim's Friend Not Arrested, Called To Join Probe: Cops

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage.

Delhi Police today denied reports that the Kanjhawala case victim's friend, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has been arrested and said she has been called to join the investigation.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her friend, Nidhi, fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was "scared".

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, "There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation." Earlier, the police said they had arrested another accused in the case. The accused, who is the sixth person to be arrested in the case, has been identified as Ashutosh.

The five accused arrested earlier -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal -- had allegedly borrowed the car under which Anjali Singh was dragged from Ashutosh.

Ashutosh was among the two suspects that the police zeroed in on after going through CCTV footage and call detail records. He and Ankush Khanna were allegedly involved in shielding the accused, officials said.

Ankush Khanna is the brother of accused Amit Khanna.

