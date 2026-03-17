A dashcam recording has captured a chaotic accident on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) near Delhi. The clip shows multiple vehicles driving on the wrong side of this vital new expressway. Additionally, it shows vehicles weaving dangerously against oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding collisions amid heavy flow.

An eyewitness stated to NDTV that this incident is not an isolated case of wrong-way driving on the route. Instead, it happens regularly and has led to numerous accidents. Multiple vehicles have been seen travelling in the wrong direction, facing oncoming traffic. The commuter also urged the traffic police to deploy personnel in the area to help prevent further incidents.

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UER-II, inaugurated in August 2025, serves as Delhi's third ring road, spanning 75.7 km with six lanes and service roads. It links Alipur on NH-44 to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport, easing congestion between north Delhi and southwest areas while connecting to Haryana. Built at a cost exceeding Rs 7,700 crore, the road features a grade-separated design to handle high volumes safely. Yet, just months after opening, wrong-side driving has emerged as a persistent threat, as seen in this clip.

Video: Crash Caught On Dashcam Near Delhi, Many Drive On Wrong Side - #Watch pic.twitter.com/SsT2e3WTAx — NDTV (@ndtv) March 17, 2026

In the video, one vehicle boldly enters the wrong lane, forcing others to swerve sharply. Moments later, additional cars and possibly two-wheelers follow suit, creating a high-risk zone. Traffic continues smoothly around them, pointing to drivers' casual disregard for one-way rules on this access-controlled stretch.

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Such violations have been an issue faced by Delhi's newer highways. Reports note frequent wrong-side entries by two- and three-wheelers on UER-II and similar routes like Dwarka Expressway. Reports also suggest that police surveillance via pan-tilt-zoom cameras at every kilometre aims to deter this, providing footage for enforcement. Past incidents on UER-II include fog-related pile-ups and high-speed flips, often worsened by reckless manoeuvres.

Authorities urge stricter adherence to lane discipline. Delhi Traffic Police has ramped up patrols and fines, but dashcam evidence like this proves vital for awareness. Motorists are advised to prioritise safety on these modern arteries designed for efficient travel.