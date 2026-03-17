Renault has launched the Duster in the Indian market, marking the brand's entry into the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. To help it gain ground against rivals, the brand has given it a competitive starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry point is even lower for the consumers who have an R-pass at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom, pre-bookings). Here, we compare the prices of the SUV with its closest rivals in the Indian market, including the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

Before we begin with the details of the price comparison, it is worth mentioning that the 2026 Renault Duster will offer a variety of powertrain options. The highest trim features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine paired with two electric motors, creating the E-Tech hybrid system. In addition, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (Turbo TCe 160) is available, delivering, and it can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The base model consists of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, exclusively matched with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched In India At Rs 10.49 Lakh; Variants, Features, Specs

Renault Duster vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Renault Duster starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while its rivals like the Hyundai Creta come at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, Tata Sierra starts at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia Seltos starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Lowest Price (Rs lakh) Highest Price (Rs lakh) Duster 10.49 18.49 Creta 10.79 20.20 Sierra 11.49 21.29 Seltos 10.99 19.99 Victoris 10.50 19.99

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta remains one of the most sought-after mid-size SUVs in India, starting at approximately Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with several powertrain choices, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 115 hp and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 160 hp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 116 hp and 250 Nm. The Creta's impressive feature set and practicality make it an attractive option for buyers.

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Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra has made its comeback in the Indian market with a contemporary design, positioned as a premium SUV featuring various engine options. This model is available at a price range between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. It is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that outputs around 160 hp and 255 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine aimed at providing torque and enhanced efficiency for long distances. The Sierra's roomy interior and SUV characteristics offer a distinctly different ownership experience.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris shares its powertrain with the Grand Vitara and is among the SUVs offered with a hybrid powertrain in the Indian market. The vehicle features a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, and is also available with a CNG powertrain based on a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine. It provides transmission choices including a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a CVT. This SUV starts at a price of Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos, which has a price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This model comes with three engine variants, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 115 hp and 144 Nm, a turbo-petrol engine of the same 1.5-litre capacity providing 160 hp and 253 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 116 hp and 250 Nm. The Seltos is recognised for its dynamic design and well-equipped interior, making it a favoured option in its segment.