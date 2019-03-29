Delhi BJP Alleges Corruption In Waqf Board, Its Chairman Denies Charge

Amanatullah Khan termed the allegations "baseless" and challenged Vijender Gupta to prove the claims

The BJP Thursday alleged corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board and accused its chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan of handing over Waqf properties worth over Rs 100 crore to unauthorised persons without following due process, a charge denied by the latter.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is turning a blind eye to the serious "corruption and rampant irregularities of criminal nature of his MLA".

Mr Gupta urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to immediately institute a CBI inquiry into the working of the board.

He demanded that all land and financial transactions be stopped henceforth.

"Amanatullah Khan has recently handed over Waqf properties worth at least 100 crore rupees to unauthorised persons without following due process. He is guilty of unlawfully creating and filling up 36 posts of different categories in Delhi Waqf Board with his relatives, friends and favourites," Gupta said.

He is trying to unlawfully open bank accounts in the name of the board to siphon off huge sums for his personal gratification, he alleged.

Though the Chief Executive Officer is a statutory signing authority in financial matters, Khan is bypassing him, he added.

Mr Gupta alleged that Waqf premises were rented out without following due process.

Mr Khan termed the allegations "baseless" and challenged Mr Gupta to prove the claims.

"CBI, ED, every investigation agency is with them. They can get the allegations probed. Why don''t they want the Waqf Board to function. There has been undue interference," he said.

Mr Khan said that he has not rented out any new properties in the last two years and the old tenancies are continuing.

