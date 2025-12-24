"Sports Has No Language": Delhi BJP Counsels Councillor After Language Row

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday summoned and reprimanded councillor Renu Chaudhary for her threatening remarks against an African football coach over not learning the Hindi language.

The move came a day after a video of the BJP leader went viral on social media, in which she was seen threatening an African football coach at a government-owned park in East Delhi.

Following the backlash, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva condemned Chaudhary's tone, saying her behaviour was inappropriate.

"Sports has no language, and the manner in which our councillor behaved was not appropriate. She was made to understand that her conduct was wrong. She expressed regret, apologised, and also uploaded an apology video on social media," Sachdeva said.

He added that the party had asked the local unit to meet the coach and the children at the park to ensure they were provided with proper facilities.

Earlier, in a video message, the BJP councillor expressed regret over her remarks and said it was not her intention to hurt anyone but to ease communication between the coach and local authorities.

She further explained that many MCD employees do not understand English, which creates difficulties in overseeing commercial activities in public parks.

The viral video had sparked widespread outrage on social media, showing Chaudhary threatening an African national to learn Hindi within a month, failing which he would not be allowed to enter the public park where he teaches football in Delhi.