Delhi Biker Loses Life In Attempt To Save Stray Dog: Police

A 24-year-old man on a motorcycle died in a road accident while he was trying to avoid hitting a stray dog in Delhi's Wazirabad area on Thursday night, police said.

The motorcycle skidded while the man was trying to avoid hitting the dog. As a result, the man fell off and a pickup van coming at full speed hit him, the police added.

The man died on the spot, as per the police.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul who worked as a chef at a luxury restaurant. At the time of the accident, the man was not wearing a helmet, bystanders told the police.

Rahul had gone to his relative's residence in the Hari Nagar area on Thursday night. The incident occurred while he was on his way back home.

The pickup van fled after hitting the man. The police have launched a manhunt to find the absconding van driver.